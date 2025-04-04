Hungary Withdraws From International Criminal Court

Share

Hungary said yesterday it will begin the procedure of withdrawing from the world’s only permanent global tribunal for war crimes and genocide.

“Hungary will withdraw from the International Criminal Court,” Gergely Gulyás, who is Prime Minister Viktor Orbán chief of staff wrote in a brief statement.

“The government will initiate the withdrawal procedure on Thursday, in accordance with the constitutional and international legal framework.”

The announcement came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, despite an international arrest warrant against him over his conduct of the war in the Gaza Strip, reports The Associated Press.

Hungary’s government, led by right-wing populist Orbán, extended the invitation to Netanyahu in November after the ICC, based in The Hague, Netherlands, issued the warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity

