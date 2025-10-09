Hungarian Novelist László Krasznahorkai Wins 2025 Nobel Prize In Literature

Hungarian novelist László Krasznahorkai, known for his dense, apocalyptic prose and dark philosophical themes, has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature for what the Swedish Academy described as a body of work that “confronts apocalyptic terror while reaffirming the power of art.”

Announcing the prize on Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden, the Nobel Committee praised Krasznahorkai “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.”

The Committee noted that the 70-year-old writer’s works are marked by absurdism, grotesque excess, and a relentless examination of human despair, often set against bleak Central European landscapes.

Born in Gyula, Hungary, in 1954, just two years before the Soviet suppression of the Hungarian Revolution, Krasznahorkai once reflected that he grew up “in a predicament and a country where a person accursed with a heightened aesthetic and moral sensitivity like me simply cannot survive.”

Dubbed by the late American essayist Susan Sontag as “the contemporary master of the apocalypse,” Krasznahorkai’s novels explore the human struggle for meaning in a chaotic, godless world.

His breakthrough work, The Melancholy of Resistance (1989), tells the story of a decaying town visited by a mysterious travelling circus that brings with it only the carcass of a giant whale, a haunting symbol that evokes Herman Melville’s Moby Dick and the biblical tale of Jonah. Critics have read the novel as an allegory for the rise of fascism, though Krasznahorkai’s refusal to offer clear moral lessons leaves the interpretation open-ended.

Other celebrated works by the author include Satantango, War and War, and Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming, all characterized by long, meandering sentences and apocalyptic visions that blur the boundaries between sanity and madness.

In a recent interview, the writer described his literary mission as an existential one, saying:

“Art is humanity’s extraordinary response to the sense of lostness that is our fate.”

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, one of the world’s most prestigious cultural honors, comes with an award of 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately $1 million).