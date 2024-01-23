Hungarian Firm Plans Aircraft Manufacturing, Assemblage In Nigeria

Hungarian aircraft maker, Magnus Aircraft Group is exploring collaboration with Nigeria with a plan to set up a manufacturing and assemblage of modern multi-purpose aircraft in the country.

.Of particular interest was the integration of these aircraft into the training programs for students at the Africa Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU) in Abuja.

This is sequel to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo’s visit following an invitation to attend its product introduction event.

The company showcased its latest innovation, the Hungarian MF-212 multifunctional aircraft, designed for training and aerial surveillance purposes.

A statement from his media aide, Tunde Moshood said the company in collaboration with Hungarian authorities, organized a comprehensive programme for the Minister’s visit, stressing that the delegation had the opportunity to tour various organizations in Hungary, including MOULDTECH Engineering and military equipment factory.

The highlight of the visit was a meeting with MAGNUS Aircraft’s CEO, Mr. Boros Laszlo, who guided the delegation through the company’s state-of-the-art facilities.

The tour covered the production line, assembly of composite parts, painting, aircraft parts assembly, engine installation, final quality checks, test flights, and quality handover.

The MF-212 is a two-seater low-wing aircraft made entirely of carbon composite materials, featuring a fixed non-retractable landing gear. With high aerobatic and operational characteristics, the aircraft can withstand an overload of +11.8/-6.3g, making it suitable for various applications.

MAGNUS Group’s CEO highlighted the aircraft’s unique safety features, including the use of normal petrol (PMS) as fuel and a ballistic recovery system. The parachute pack, situated in front of the cabin, adds an extra layer of safety.

The versatile MF-212 according to Moshood can be adapted for private use, business flights, training purposes, aerial surveillance, military pilot training, border monitoring, disaster management, agricultural observation, anti-terrorism, anti-piracy missions, and UAV applications.

According to him, “In a significant move towards technology transfer, Magnus Aircraft company has established a partnership with the Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria. A manufacturing factory in NCAT, Zaria, was commissioned on May 26, 2023.

“The collaboration includes training programs for NCAT engineers on aircraft manufacture/assembly and type rating training for end-users such as the Nigerian Army, Air Force, and NSCDC pilots and engineers.

The impact of this collaboration is already evident, with MAGNUS AIRCRAFT products deployed for agricultural purposes by NALDA and utilized by NCAT for security and surveillance duties. Deliveries have also been made to Ghana, Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa, showcasing the aircraft’s global relevance.

The Minister and his team experienced firsthand the capabilities of the MF-212 during test flights, marking a significant milestone in potential collaborations between Nigeria and Magnus Aircraft.

The company’s establishment of an assembly plant in NCAT, Nigeria, further solidifies the commitment to technology transfer and growth in the aviation sector.