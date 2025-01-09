Hundreds Rescued As Search For Quake Survivors Continues In Tibet

Share

More than 14,000 rescue workers have arrived in Tibet to continue the search for survivors after a strong earthquake killed at least 126 people in a remote part of western China.

More than 400 people have been rescued, Chinese state media says, since the quake struck on Tuesday, some 50 miles from the base of Mount Everest, destroying thousands of homes.

Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing arrived yesterday to oversee the operation, which is being hampered by winter temperatures that dropped to -16C overnight.

Earthquakes are common in the region, which lies on a major geological fault line, but Tuesday’s was one of China’s deadliest in recent years, reports the BBC.

Share

Please follow and like us: