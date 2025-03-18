Hundreds Rendered Homeless As Rainstorm Destroys Houses In Edo Communities

Share

Hundreds of persons have reportedly been rendered homeless in a rainstorm that destroyed over 100 houses in communities in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Some of the victims are said to have sustained various degrees of injuries. Yekini Idaiye, lawmaker, representing Akoko Edo 1 in the State House of Assembly disclosed this yesterday during plenary in his motion of urgent public importance, said the devastating rainstorms happened on Monday, March 10, 2025.

He listed the affected communities to include Ojirami, Dagbala and Ojah, all in ward 5 in the local government.

According to him, Ojirami, Dagbala and Ojah people are mainly farmers and contribute to the economic development of Edo State and Nigeria at large, as they produce cocoa, cashew, garri, maize and palm oil.

“The rainstorms left in its wake the destruction of over 100 houses. Many of them had their roofs blown off in Ojirami, Oja, Dagbala, all in Akoko Edo Local Government area of the state.

“The people are traumatised by the destruction of their homes with many roofs blown off, making the children, aged and the women vulnerable to varying pandemic.

“Hundreds of persons were affected and various degrees of injuries, depression and anxieties recorded, as they have been exposed to harsh conditions.

“The children who ought to be in school have lost their books to the rainstorm disaster and are looking for shelter to lay their heads,” he said The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lawmaker called on the federal, state and local governments to urgently undertake an on the spot assessment to ascertain the level of damages caused by the rainstorm.

Idaiye, who is the Chief Whip in the House, also called on federal and state relief agencies to provide immediate palliatives to those affected.

He urged the lawmakers at the National Assembly from the state to help by raising similar motions on the floor of the Senate and House of Representatives.

In their various contributions, the majority leader and member representing Ovia North East 1, Charity Aiguobarueghian and member representing Owan East constituency, Eric Okaka, who is also the Minority Leader of the House, said that the rainstorm also wreaked havoc in some communities in their constituencies.

They equally called on relevant authorities to expedite action by way of cushioning the effects of the rainstorm disaster on the victims.

Speaking, Blessing Agbebaku, Speaker of the House, who sympathised with the victims, advocated the need for residents to always plant trees, noting that it would help mitigate the effects of rainstorm disaster.

The House, in its resolution called on the National Emergency Agency (NEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), to provide palliatives to the victims. The House also called on other relevant authorities to assist the victims of rainstorm disaster in the state.

