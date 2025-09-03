Hundreds Of Women With Brooms Join Protests As Indonesia Leader Flies To China

Hundreds of women wearing pink and wielding broomsticks marched to parliament in Indonesia’s capital yesterday to protest against police abuses and wasteful government spending.

Protests in Jakarta and other key cities have stretched into their second week, fuelled by anger over cost of living issues and lavish perks for MPs.

They turned violent after young motorcycle taxi driver Affan Kurniawan was killed when he was run over by a police vehicle.

As protests intensified, President Prabowo Subianto said he would cancel a trip to Beijing to attend China’s massive military parade, but he was seen posing for a group photo yesterday, alongside Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Before his China trip, Prabowo said over the weekend that he would roll back perks for lawmakers – one of the core complaints of the protesters, reports the BBC.