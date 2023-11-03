Hundreds Of Unclaimed Corpses Litter Benue Varsity Teaching Hospital – CMD

The authorities of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) on Friday disclosed that hundreds of unclaimed corpses have littered the hospital’s morgue.

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Stephen Hwande disclosed this during the destruction of over N200,000 million worth of expired drugs in stock at the hospital.

He said the management of the hospital has written to the State Commissioner of Police to give us the right to dispose of the corpses.

Dr Hwande said, “On the assumption of office two weeks ago, I went around all the stores and I discovered drugs and consumables worth close to N200,000 million expired. I also found unclaimed corpses close to one hundred in the morgue.

“So these are an eyesore, and to set the records straight, we decided to destroy the drugs in keeping with the best practices.

“What is surprising about this is that these are drugs that were acquired by this hospital to be used by the hospital for the patients so why were they abandoned to expiration, nobody can say”.

The CMD lamented why the drugs were not taken to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who had been complaining of lack of medical facilities or to other general hospitals and health centres in dire need of them rather than allow them to waste away.

He said his administration was looking at sections of the hospital that have been privatized such as the Radiology which he noted has been written off, adding that management was holding talks with other pharmaceutical companies that will come in and supply quality drugs to the hospital.

He explained that the drugs destroyed included hypertensive, anti-malaria, antibiotics, consumables and all kinds of drugs which he noted can form a big pharmacy in the state.

Dr. Hwande lamented the child delivery rate in the hospital, as he said, “We expect that the number of women that should give birth to this hospital should be in thousands but I realize that the birth is very low.