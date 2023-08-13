Hundreds Of Industries’ve Closed Shop, Says CONSCCIMA Boss, Dalhatu

The dwindling economic fortune which greeted Nigeria as a result of the removal of petroleum subsidy and indeed some harsh economic measures adopted by the APC government of Bola Tinubu, are threatening peoples’ livelihood. Today many cannot even feed twice a day while the prices of commodities continue to hit the roof. The President of the Coalition of the Northern States Chambers of Commerce, Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar Isah, in this interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR, says even industrialists are slowly closing shops due to the tense economic situation

Why do you have Northern States Chamber of Commerce?

It is needless to say that our collective commitment to the development of chamber of commerce falls far below what is earnestly required to be able to push CONSCCIMA to the zenith of chamber activism in Nigeria. Regrettably though, in spite of the fact the Northern States Chamber of Commerce is the largest regional Chamber block in the country, it however, remains the most backward and weakest in the nation today, all due to or rather attributable to our inability to encourage and facilities, emergence of effective and efficient leadership at the North various Chambers of Commerce.

Another thing is that there was the inability to respect and abide by the extant bye laws which gave rooms for some members to create crises at the States Chambers in total defiance of the provisions of the laws and go unpunished.

Another reasons why I decided to take on the mantle of this great association is because of our inability to create multiple channels of generating resources for the smooth running of the coalition, thereby helplessly leaving the association to the vagaries of begging member-chambers to be able to always fend for especially annual office rent and staff salaries and the inability to make the coalition active, visible and as competitive as other Chambers in the country, a reason why we find it very difficult to make our voices and our views heard and our actions and interest respected today in the country.

What will you do differently now that you have assumed leadership?

Yes, in view of the foregoing realities you will agree with me to the effect that we need to hasten to come together so that collectively we transform our association. A first step for that, and I will work closely with my other Exco members so as to effectively strategise, midwife and facilitate the institutionalisation and all inclusive agenda for the overall transformation of the association to a very active, viable and innovative chamber block that can stand to be counted and respected nationally and internationally.

Let’s talk about the position of industries in the North, with the harsh economic policies now?

Today, hundreds of industrialists are in serious problems, particularly most of them have completely closed shop. This is because of the high cost of fuel, most of these company owners can’t afford the cost of production. Their capital can’t cope with the taxes, electricity bills, and other costs of production.

In our case, that is Rice Millers, most of those producing rice could not get paddy rice because we used to buy it at less than N330 but now it is over N400. Just last week we sold Rice at N33,000 but I bet you now we are producing it at N38,000, which means that we will be selling at N40,000.

How much do you think it will cost in the market?

The situation is so precarious; one can’t comprehend what is exactly happening. I was having 400 staff, because there is no product of paddy to mill, now I have shut down one of my engines and I have relieved 200 off their Jobs.

You can see that in all my warehouses that I have paddy rice and of course finished products nothing is there and they are all empty because we cannot have the goods to produce. Today maize is sold at N50,000 per bag while millet is sold at over N48,000, while even at the Kano Main Grains Market, Dawa- nau, one can’t find the grains because of it non-availability.

Now, what do you think the government can do about these?

Government knows better, because they have all that it takes for them to turn around the unfortunate economic situation. Government should know that there is a serious problem. Government should call us marketers and ask us the way out. And the government should also call real farmers not political farmers who collect inputs and disappear.

In Nigeria we have acres of land, but we are cultivating only 10 percent, the remaining percentage is just wasting away. They should try to push and encourage farmers to see that the nation’s food insecurity is quickly arrested. But in my case as a rice producer, I’m in real problems. I was producing 300 tones but right now I can’t produce a single tone.

Apart from harsh economic conditions, do you think the development in Niger Republic also has an effect it?

Actually, there is a link, because we coexist in business activities. We have a lot of our partners who come from Niger and we also go there to do business. But all those things stopped. So it is truly affecting our businesses and it is seriously affecting the entire country, not only Northern states.

Now with all that you have said, what is the future of industrialization and commerce in Nigeria?

The future is that the government, I know, has its own intelligence unit working on the nation’s economy. Something must definitely be done. If there are raw materials and there is an enabling environment and there is good interventions and government support, I’m definitely sure that things would be alright.

But now, most of us help the government in employment opportunities and indeed security because largely those that are vulnerable to insecurity have been accommodated by us working in our Industries. Government needs to actually hear from us if the government is serious.

People like us should be called for our own inside of how these problems would be solved. Right now, nobody is talking to us about anything, nobody feel it is right to include us in economics deliberations, or councils or even boards, nothing.

At least as those actu- ally involved in the real business from the grassroots we should be part of anything that is happening. Some of us should be made relevant in the scheme of things. For example in our companies we get no interventions from the government.

I paid taxes, we employed many Nigerians. Right now, I have 400 staff although I have been forced to lay off 200. So the government should be seen to be doing more in the business environment.