Hundreds Line Streets As Tinubu Visits Kano To Mourn Dantata

Hundreds of residents lined major streets in Kano on Friday to welcome President Bola Tinubu, who visited the ancient city for the first time since assuming office two years ago.

The President’s visit was to offer condolences to the family of the late business icon and revered philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

Tinubu was received warmly by both government officials and citizens, a reflection of the deep respect Dantata commanded across Nigeria and public appreciation for the President’s symbolic gesture.

Our correspondent observed an atmosphere of solemn reflection and civic pride, with residents gathering at strategic points along the President’s route, waving and cheering despite the somber mood. Many expressed admiration for Tinubu’s visit, praising it as a sign of respect for Kano’s legacy of leadership and philanthropy.

“His desire to pay this condolence visit means a lot to us,” said a resident who had waited for hours by the roadside. “It shows that President Tinubu holds Kano and its people dear to his heart.”

Security personnel from various agencies were stationed across the city to ensure a peaceful visit. A heavy security presence was noted around the Dantata family residence in Koki Quarters and the Kano Government House, where the President met with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf welcomed the President, describing the visit as a mark of national unity and respect for Dantata’s legacy.

“This is a moment of solemn reflection and national respect. I urge all Kano residents to receive the President warmly and in an orderly manner, as he joins us in mourning one of our greatest elder statesmen,” the governor stated.

Beyond its ceremonial importance, the visit has been widely seen by political observers as a reaffirmation of Kano’s strategic importance in Nigeria’s political and economic landscape, as well as a tribute to one of its most impactful philanthropists.