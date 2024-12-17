Hundreds Feared Dead After Mayotte Hit By Cyclone

Share

Hundreds of people are feared dead in Mayotte after the French Indian Ocean territory was devastated by a powerful cyclone.

Entire settlements were flattened when Cyclone Chido brought wind speeds of more than 225km/h (140mph), with the poorest living in makeshift shelters particularly hard hit.

Rescue workers, including reinforcements from France, are combing through the debris searching for survivors, reports the BBC.

Widespread damage to infrastructure – with downed power lines and impassable roads – is severely hindering emergency operations.

