Hundeyin, Fawehinmi Encouraged Me To Pursue Tinubu’s Certificate – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Thursday claimed that the late lawyer and human rights activist Gani Fawehinmi gave him the idea to look into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic certificate.

Atiku who spoke at Abuja during a press conference this afternoon praised Fawehinmi for filing a case against Tinubu and requesting his certificate 23 years ago.

The former Vice President also praised renowned Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin for making public Tinubu’s diplomas from Chicago State University (CSU) and South West College.

According to Atiku, it shouldn’t have taken security agencies weeks or months to check the credentials of applicants for higher office.

He said: “The reputation of Nigeria is at stake. I am a Democrat by conviction and a citizen of a country that I love.

“I must thank our lawyers, both here and abroad, for helping us bring clarity to this issue that has dragged on for about half of a century

“The late Human Rights Gani Fawehinmi has vindicated us. Now he can truly rest in peace knowing that the journey he started 23 years ago is on course.”

Recall that Atiku had filed a suit against President Tinubu over his academic record at the Chicago State University.

He requested the documents to back his allegation of forgery of the CSU certificate against Tinubu.

The allegation of forgery was one of those dismissed by the presidential election court in the suit Atiku filed to challenge the election of Tinubu.

Despite the court’s ruling, Atiku continued his case at the US court, hoping to get official documents to back his claim and possibly include them in his appeal at the Supreme Court. He had argued that there were discrepancies in the certificate Tinubu submitted to the INEC which should have rendered him ineligible to contest the election.