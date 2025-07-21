HumanManager To Showcase HR Tech At ICTEL EXPO 2025

HumanManager Limited, a leading human capital technology solutions provider, has said that it is set to make a resounding statement at the 11th ICTEL EXPO, hosted by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Indus-try from July 29–30, 2025, in Lagos.

According to a press release:”As a long-standing contributor to Africa’s workplace transformation, HumanManager’s presence at the Expo will underscore the pivotal role technology plays in building responsive, secure, and peoplecentered workplaces.”

The statement also said that the event, which is themed “Leveraging Technology for Innovation and Development in Africa,” will spotlight the disruptive innovations shaping the continent’s future.

“In addition to exhibiting its suite of solutions at the Expo, HumanManager will deliver a feature presentation on the main stage, providing an opportunity for attendees to better understand the company’s transformative role in human capital technology across Africa.

“Visitors will also be able to engage directly with HumanManager experts at the exhibition booth, ask questions, explore product features, and experience live demonstrations of next-generation tools built for today’s workforce realities,” the statement added.

“In today’s workplace, technology must move beyond automation – it must enable trust, insight, and empowerment at scale.

At HumanManager, we are engineering not just systems, but platforms of possibility – where data becomes decisions, and people become purpose-aligned assets in shaping the future of work.

This is more than HR tech. It is about building institutional resilience and unlocking the full potential of our continent’s workforce,” said Mr. Udo Ngele, Managing Director, HumanManager Limited.

“Technological solution is only as impactful as the insight and integrity behind it. At HumanManager, we are not just building products – we are helping organisations reimagine the employee experience in Africa.

From data to decisions, our platform empowers both leadership and staff to thrive in an era of choice, mobility, and performance,” added Mr. Ngele.

A standalone limited liability company under SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, HumanManager provides scalable, intuitive, and secure technology solutions that support the complexities of today’s work environment — supporting everything from hybrid work models to lifestyle benefits, intelligent analytics, and seamless payment integrations.