HumanManager Partners Migo To Provide Instant Loans To Employees

Leading human resources management organisation, Human- Manager Limited (HML), a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, has announced a partnership with MIGO, a prominent nano-lending company, to offer employees quick and easy access to loans.

According to a statement by HML, the collaboration is a major step towards empowering staff to achieve better financial flexibility, emergency preparedness, and quality of life.

The statement said: “Employees on the HML platform can now quickly address their financial needs through the seamless integration of MIGO’s lending services, without the usual difficulties involved in loan applications. Staff members have the opportunity to secure loans of up to 30% of their net salary at a 9% interest rate, with repayment scheduled for their subsequent salary.”

Speaking at a press conference to announce the partnership, Adekunbi Ademiluyi, Managing Director of HML, explained how the alliance with MIGO supports the overall vision of the organisation, demonstrating its dedication to providing a simple, flexible, and innovative one-stop human resources solution for organisations of all sizes.

“We are exultant about our partnership with MIGO. It is a significant stride geared at enhancing the financial well-being of staff using our platform.

Through this collaboration, our aim is not only to bolster staff ’s productivity but to also facilitate easy access to prompt, secure, and discreet financial support, thereby, enabling employees to address their financial needs without compromising their privacy and security,” she said.

Similarly, the Group Managing Director, Systemspecs Holdings, Mr. John Obaro further emphasized the importance of deepening access to credit and other financial services, as obtained inter- nationally, saying the lack of tailored credit products can be a definitive cause of financial exclusion.