‘HumanManager Advocates Data-Driven HR Strategies To Transform Workplace Culture’

HumanManager Limited (HML), a leading provider of data-driven HR and payroll solutions, has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming workplace culture through technology during its exhibition at the 2025 ICTEL Expo recently hosted by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

While showcasing its innovative HR and payroll technologies, HumanManager engaged with key stakeholders, demonstrating how companies can leverage data to enhance employee experience, performance, and organizational alignment.

Speaking during a chat with journalists at the event, Mr. Udy Ngele, Managing Director of HumanManager Limited, emphasised the importance of adopting a data-backed approach to human capital management in a fast-evolving work environment. He noted that while technology continues to redefine operations, the core challenge of retaining high-performing employees remains as urgent as ever.

“Technology will continue to evolve, but the demand for emotionally intelligent, committed professionals remains constant. Organisations must use data to understand and respond to workforce needs, build strong internal cultures, and reward excellence,” he said. He also highlighted that automating HR functions such as onboarding, payroll processing, and benefits administration can significantly improve employee satisfaction when supported by actionable insights.

“Data must become the basis for decisions about promotions, engagement, and conflict resolution. A transparent and humancentred workplace is essential for long-term growth,” he said. He cautioned against allowing toxic work cultures to persist due to inaction, urging organizations to uphold empathy, fairness, and consistency in internal governance and employee engagement.

As he put it, “sustainable workplace culture is not built by chance—it is shaped by deliberate choices. Organizations must proactively address dysfunction, empower their people, and use both technology and empathy to foster environments where individuals and teams can thrive.”

Reflecting on HumanManager’s role in enabling this transformation, Mr. Ngele explained that the company supports organizations of all sizes—from startups to large enterprises— with integrated digital solutions and strategic advisory. “We help organizations build inclusive, high-trust workplaces by providing tools that offer real insight into employee experience and workforce dynamics, ultimately aligning people strategies with business outcomes,” he said.

He praised LCCI for organizing a platform that encourages cross-sector visibility and collaboration. “ICTEL 2025 has not only showcased innovation but also highlighted how much Nigeria’s tech space has matured. It’s a privilege to be part of this journey,” he said.

He also shared personal reflections on the growth of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, recalling how his transition from accounting into technology was once hindered by a lack of local tools and training. “When I joined HumanManager, the landscape was narrow. Today, more young professionals are making smoother transitions into tech and that’s a sign of real progress,” he said.