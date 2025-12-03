Humanitarian Response: NEMA, World Food Programme Sign Mou

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing joint efforts in emergency preparedness, food assistance, and humanitarian response across Nigeria.

The MoU was formally signed yesterday, at NEMA Headquarters in Abuja. In her remarks, the Director-General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, described the agreement as “a significant milestone in our collective commitment to sustainable partnership,” noting that it aligns with Nigeria’s national development priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger. Umar recalled that NEMA first entered an MoU with WFP in 2017, which supported productive collaboration until its expiration in December 2022.