Humanitarian Ministry Unveils Comprehensive Support Package For Vulnerable

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has said it is planning to conduct the grand finale of its National Comprehensive Support Package for Vulnerable Communities campaign in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

According to a statement from the office of the Minister, Dr Bernard Doro, the package has not been designed to feed people momentarily but to stabilise families, especially the most vulnerable groups.

The Nutrition Support Package for Vulnerable Communities was initiated in response to rising food insecurity and malnutrition among vulnerable populations. It aimed at improving dietary access, child development outcomes, and overall community health.

The initiative is designed to provide immediate nutritional relief while establishing sustainable food security mechanisms for at-risk households, particularly children under five, pregnant and lactating women, and internally displaced families.

The National Nutrition Support Package includes: Fortified staple foods (rice, beans, maize flour, and vegetable oil), Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF) for severely malnourished children, Micronutrient supplements (iron, folic acid, vitamin A), Protein-rich food packs including legumes and locally sourced alternatives, Nutrition education materials and community-based dietary counselling.

The program will initially target underserved communities across the country, with structured monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to measure impact on malnutrition rates, household food stability, and child growth indicators.

Essentially, the humanitarian intervention aims to: Reduce acute malnutrition rates among children under five. Improve maternal health outcomes through micronutrient supplementation.

Strengthen household resilience against food shocks. Promote long-term nutrition literacy and behavioural change.

“Nutrition is not charity; it is infrastructure for human development. This package has been structured not just to feed people temporarily, but to stabilise families and protect the next generation from irreversible health consequences.”

According to ministry sources, the initiative is being implemented in collaboration with local health centres, community leaders, and regulatory agencies to ensure transparency, quality assurance, and compliance with national food safety standards.

Each distribution cycle has been accompanied by data collection to track nutritional status, beneficiary reach, and program effectiveness. Independent assessments were conducted quarterly to ensure accountability and optimise resource deployment.