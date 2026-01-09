Humanitarian Ministry Reaffirms Commitment To Social Work Education

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has reaffirmed its commitment to social work education, aiming to strengthen Nigeria’s emergency response and promote long-term social development.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Mr Olubunmi Olusanya, stated this at the 5th Matriculation Ceremony of the Federal School of Social Work, Emene, in Enugu State.

He stated that the Ministry’s commitment is to supporting social work education and practice in Nigeria. “As we gather here today, we are reminded of the critical role social workers play in addressing the complex challenges facing our Nation.”

Mr Olusanya, who was represented by the Director of the Social Development Department, Mr Valentine Ezulu, emphasised the need for more professional social workers to tackle issues like poverty, inequality, and social injustice.

He further stated that the Ministry is committed to supporting the Federal School of Social Work, Emene, in producing highly qualified social workers who can contribute to national development. “Investing in social work education is investing in the future of our Nation”, he added.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Provost of the School, Mr Chris Ajibola, emphasised the importance of social work in Nigeria and assured the students of the Institution’s commitment to their growth and development.

Delivering the matriculation lecture, the Guest Speaker, Prof. Ndidi Ozofor, noted that social work practice in Nigeria is an uphill task due to inadequate professional social workers and societal challenges, citing Decree No. 12 of 1974, which formally established social welfare services and social development programs. He stressed the importance of equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate these challenges.

The representative of the paramount ruler of the community, Chief Aneke Jerome, commended the school’s efforts in promoting social work education and pledged the community’s support for the institution.

A student representative spoke on behalf of the matriculating students, urging the authority to provide the enabling environment for them to thrive.

He highlighted key areas of concern, including school premises upkeep, payment of staff salaries, utilities, publicity, and awareness, as well as students’ representation on National and International levels.

The highlight of the ceremony was the administration of the oath of allegiance to the students, who pledged to abide by the school’s rules and regulations. The students were called to uphold the values of social work and contribute to national development.

In his remarks, Mr. Akin Alesinloye, an Assistant Director with the Social Development Department of the Ministry, expressed his gratitude to the students, faculty, and guests, saying, “I am confident that the students of the Federal School of Social Work, Emene, Enugu will go on to make a significant impact in the lives of Nigerians and contribute to the development of our nation.”

The Federal School of Social Work, Emene, Enugu, is a premier Institution dedicated to producing highly qualified social workers who can contribute to the development of Nigeria and beyond.

The Institution is committed to providing quality education and training in social work, and this matriculation ceremony marked an important milestone in the journey of the new students.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction congratulated the students and the Institution on this achievement and looks forward to their contributions to National development.