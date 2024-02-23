Humanitarian Ministry Probe: FG Restricted Our Accounts Since Dec, N-Power Staff Allege

Contract staff of the N-Power Situation Room have accused government of allegedly placing restrictions on their bank accounts, following ongoing investigation of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, as well as the coordinator, National Social Intervention Programme Agency (NSIPA), Hajiya Halima Shehu. In an exclusive chat with New Telegraph, the staff, whose number is put at “over 55”, alleged that an anti-graft agency saddled with the mandate of investigating corruption and abuse of public office, ordered restriction on their individual accounts, upon payment/clearance of eight months’ salary backlog.

However, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), asked the complainants to look elsewhere, saying it had no business with the contract staff. One of the situation room staff, who conveyed the collective position of his colleagues, said: “We are all aggrieved over the on-going investigation that has made innocent persons victims by freezing the accounts of mere contract staff that worked all through the year from May 2023 – December 2023 without any form of payment of salaries.

“The last payment that was made was in April 2023 till a few days after Christmas when they managed to pay the back- logs of eight months (May to December) to the tune of N640, 000 at N80, 000 per month. “We were all excited to receive our long awaited salaries after suffering all through the year only for the salary to be paid and immediately our accounts frozen till date by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. “So many of us travelled home but couldn’t return back to Abuja because of that, and we all know the current situation of the country. “We are mere contract staff and should not be affected by something we know nothing about.

“There is no justification for freezing our accounts for close to two months now making it impossible to access till date because the accounts are still restricted. “We are mere victims of the whole saga who carried out our roles diligently by responding and resolving complaints made by the beneficiaries of the programme. “We are appealing that our accounts be unfrozen so we can have access to it, as the situation is unbearable for each and every one of us.” However, reacting, Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Mr. Dele Oyewale, said: “It’s not us; we didn’t block anything from anybody.

“All these contract staff of N-Power; we have no business with them. “Only those that were indicted in the investigation that we are conducting, those are the people that we have their accounts suspended.”