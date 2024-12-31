Humanitarian Ministry Bags Servicom 2024 Award Of Excellence

Share

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has received the Servicom 2024 Award of Excellence as the 3rd best-performing MSU (TEAM A).

These were contained in a press statement signed by Iliya Rhoda Ishaku, Director of Information and Public Relations, and made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to the statement, the award was presented by the National Coordinator/CEO SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli (Mrs).

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Abel O Enitan also received a letter of commendation for the award.

The SERVICOM Unit of the Ministry was appreciated for the sustained drive and dedication to providing excellent customer services which was possible with the support and commitment of the Permanent Secretary to improved citizen-focused service delivery.

The Ministry was enjoined to continue to support and cooperate with the SERVICOM Headquarters to provide satisfactory services to all citizens in the realization of the essence of governance.

The award and commendation letters were presented to the Permanent Secretary by the Director Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement, Odii Ndubuisi Barry during the 2nd MTB of the Ministry for 2024, held in the Ministry’s conference room Federal Secretariat Phase 1 Abuja.

