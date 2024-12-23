Share

The Federal Government (FG) has expressed deep concern over the tragic stampedes that occurred during palliative distributions in Anambra, Ibadan, and Abuja.

Speaking on Channels Television’s #MorningBrief on Monday, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, lamented the loss of lives in these preventable incidents.

According to him, the Federal Government’s food distribution programs, even in harsh conditions, have consistently been conducted without such tragedies due to meticulous planning and strict safety protocols.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic stampedes in Anambra, Ibadan, and Abuja.

The Federal Government distributes food more than any other organization, even in harsher environments, yet we have never recorded such incidents.

These tragedies are preventable with the right protocols in place,” Yilwatda said.

To prevent future occurrences, the Minister outlined several key safety measures.

These include requiring beneficiaries to register in advance, which allows organizers to control attendance and ensure proper planning.

He also recommended involving police and security agencies to manage crowds and maintain order during distribution events.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of conducting venue risk assessments to identify and mitigate potential hazards, as well as deploying professional teams to oversee crowd control.

The Minister highlighted the Federal Government’s successful track record in palliative distributions.

He noted that despite operating in some of the country’s most challenging and insecure environments, the government has maintained an impeccable safety record.

This, he explained, is a result of strict adherence to protocols designed to protect both beneficiaries and organizers.

The recent stampedes, which claimed multiple lives, have been attributed to poor planning and inadequate crowd control by organizers.

In response, the Federal Government is calling on state and local governments, as well as charitable organizations, to adopt its proven safety guidelines.

Yilwatda reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches Nigerians without endangering their lives.

He urged all stakeholders to prioritize safety and learn from the Federal Government’s methods to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The Minister’s recommendations aim to transform the distribution of humanitarian aid in Nigeria, ensuring that safety is never compromised.

