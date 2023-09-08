Humanitarian Minister Commends Zulum For Proactive Efforts In Resettlement Of IDPs

The minister of humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu has commended Governor Babagana Zulum’s pro-activeness in handling the issue of security, humanitarian and resettlement of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Minister who made the commendation when she paid a courtesy call on Governor Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri on Thursday said “We are going to establish humanitarian hubs across the 774 local government areas in the country to identify the real poor of the poorest at the grassroots communities to firm the social register.

She said the register is going to be dynamic because anybody that exits the poverty level should be expunged from the register and replaced by others.’

“We don’t want the social register to be permanent. We must always review the social register because somebody may be eligible to be on the list today but not eligible tomorrow. It will be dynamic We and be expanded to accommodate more vulnerable persons”, She added.

At the Bulunkutu rehabilitation centre, the minister assured the Chibok girls and other vulnerable Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu is committed to taking them out of poverty and that the ministry is working on durable and sustainable solutions to the poverty issues in Nigeria.

She later presented some food items to the Chibok girls, unaccompanied children and other vulnerable victims of the Boko Haram insurgency which included bags of beans, rice millets oil and condiments.

Responding, Governor Zulum said, “In addressing the issue of insecurity, there is a need to address the root cause of the insurgency which is poverty, stressing that issues of IDP camps are no longer sustainable because of cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV), among others they need to be supported with livelihood assistance

He said there are over 200,000 Nigerian refugees in the Niger Republic, 60,000 in the Cameroon Republic and 45,000 in Chad. We need to repatriate them and provide them with shelter, food and livelihood support.

He assured that the Borno state government will continue to partner with the Federal Government in addressing poverty, hunger, support to SMEs and resettlement of IDP and refugees.