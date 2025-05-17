Humanitarian Leader Condemns Attack On Aid Workers, Urges Greater Protection

Share

A Nigerian humanitarian leader, Ameen Abdul, has strongly condemned the increasing attacks on humanitarian aid workers around the world, describing the ugly situation as unacceptable and a gross violation of international humanitarian laws, as well as fundamental human rights.

Abdul, who is a member of the Africa Governance Group of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), made the remarks during the celebration of World Red Cross Day and the 63rd Anniversary of the Tanzanian Red Cross Society in Dodoma, the Tanzanian capital.

He addressed a distinguished audience that included the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, humanitarian leaders, volunteers, and stakeholders.

He said, “Attacks on humanitarian service providers are unacceptable. We demand that all actors respect international humanitarian laws, cease these attacks, and ensure the safety and security of humanitarian workers who risk their lives daily to serve humanity.”

Speaking on the theme: “On the Side of Humanity”, Abdul underscored the enduring relevance of the Red Cross movement’s founding principles, humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and voluntary service, and paid tributes to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“We honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Their memory continues to inspire us to serve with courage and conviction,” he added.

Abdul further praised the strong collaboration between the Nigerian and Tanzanian Red Cross Societies, emphasising how shared resources, expertise, and partnerships amplify their impact in responding to emergencies and strengthening community resilience across Africa.

He also lauded the Tanzanian Red Cross leadership, under Hon. David Mwakiposa Kihenzile and Madam Lucia Pande, for their dedication to the global humanitarian movement, and thanked the people of Dodoma for their warm hospitality.

As global conflicts and disasters continue to endanger humanitarian operations, Ameen Abdul’s voice aligns with a growing chorus of international advocates seeking protection for those who serve humanity selflessly.

“By being on the side of humanity, we strengthen our collective humanity,” he affirmed.

