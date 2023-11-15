Humanitarian Crisis: Benue Calls For Proper Documentation Of Support Partners

The Benue State government on Wednesday called for proper documentation of humanitarian partners intending to carry out intervention to Persons of Concern both at the IDP camps and in the host communities.

The call for the documentation came a week after the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, drew the attention of the United Nations (UN), other International Partners, and donor agencies to the growing humanitarian challenge that has gripped the state and resulted to the killing and displacement of thousands of inhabitants from their homes.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. James Anodoakaa Iorpuu, stated this when he received the “Church on the Street” and “Samuel Ioron Foundation”, intervention partners in his office at the SEMA headquarters in Makurdi.

This is even as the SEMA boss appealed for the expansion of humanitarian interventions to cover other IDP camps and communities like Jootar, Ayati, Kyado, and Afia all in Ukum as well as Agagbe in Gwer West, Ugba, and Anyiin in Logo local government areas respectively.

Mr. Iorpuu stressed the need for the partners to be properly documented with his office before visiting the camps for intervention for record purposes, adding that it will also check duplication of services and a situation where humanitarian interventions are consistently centered on a particular IDP camp.

Mr. Iorpuu decried the huge challenges facing the Persons of Concern in the state, stressing that the government cannot do it alone because of the magnitude of the challenge.

Speaking earlier, the Research Director of Church on the Street, Mr. Atsor Terhemba said the visit was to seek approval from SEMA to carry out intervention to IDPs and share the word of God with them; while Mrs. Atom Mimi, of the Monitoring team, explained that the organisation intends to carry out the intervention in education, health WASH and train the IDPs.

Mrs. Atom noted that in 2022, the Church on the Street placed N50,000 for four months to a twin mother at the Ichwa IDPs and equally empowered her on business for livelihood support.