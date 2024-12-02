Humanitarian Challenge: IOM Constructs Water Plant, 1,070 Shelters For Benue IDPs

Share

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), has constructed a water plant at the Ortese community and 1,070 shelters for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, disclosed this during the distribution of relief materials at the agency’s headquarters in Makurdi.

Sir Iorpuu explained that the construction of the shelters would free up space that the IDPs had hitherto occupied at some schools in the area.

He gave a breakdown of the water plants and shelters to include: 380 shelters at the IDP camp at Gbajimba 1 and 690 shelters at Gbajimba Il, both sited in the Guma local government area of the state, stressing that the construction of the water plant at Ortese would address the longstanding water scarcity at the camp.

The SEMA leader announced items distributed to include 2,225 bags of 25 kg rice, 1,395, bags of 10 kg beans, 2,205 bags of maize, 836 bags of garri, 2,894 cartons of Indomie noodles, 1,445 bags of sugar, 186 bags of salt and 197 gallons of palm oil among other items.

According to him, “As we distribute these food and non-food items today, let us remember that beyond these materials lies a shared hope for a better future for our displaced communities. Let us continue to work together to restore dignity, foster resilience, and build lasting solutions for our IDPs”.

He further stated that the state government has relocated IDPs through its partnership with IOM from Baka, NEPA Quarters, and parts of Ichwa camps to the newly established transit camp at Mbayongo along Gbajimba road.

“This relocation aims to improve living conditions and enhance the safety and security of our displaced populations while awaiting the soon-to-launch Benue state durable solution.

“Worth also mentioning is UNHCR; they have remained one of our strongest pillars. Beyond their continuous support, they have recently provided four motorbikes and two laptop computers to enhance our field operations, ensuring efficient service delivery across all camps.

“We are making significant progress in our collaboration with IOM through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team. This initiative aims to cover all displaced populations across Benue communities, ensuring comprehensive data collection and informed decision-making in our humanitarian interventions”.

He said one of the agency’s key achievements is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) to provide effective and continuous healthcare services to our IDPs.

“This partnership fills the critical gap left by Medecins Sans Frontieres’ (MSF) exit and ensures that our displaced population continues to receive the medical care they deserve. We are also in the process of finalizing MoUs with the Benue Digital Infrastructure Company (BDIC) and the Benue State Bureau of Homeland Security.

“These partnerships too will equip Benue-SEMA with cutting-edge technology, including a Command and Control Center for real-time monitoring, surveillance, and enhanced security management”, he stated.

Sir Iorpuu pointed out that recognizing the operational challenges faced by SEMA in the past, “Benue SEMA has acquired new operational vehicles to ensure more efficient distribution of food and non-food items. This step strengthens our capacity to reach those in need promptly and effectively, reinforcing our zero-tolerance stance on any form of diversion.

“Additionally, we are near the completion of the Fr. Alia Conference hall, which is currently at the roofing stage. This facility, once completed, will serve as a vital hub for humanitarian coordination and emergency response planning, further bolstering our infrastructure for crisis management”.

