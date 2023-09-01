Humanitarian Affairs: Gwarzo Hands Over To Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Nasir Sani Gwarzo has handed over to Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan following his redeployment to the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony held on Friday in Abuja, Gwarzo urged the Management team to extend the cooperation he enjoyed with the team to his colleague as he takes over the leadership of the Ministry.

Addressing the Staff, the New Permanent Secretary, Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, from the Police Affairs Commission solicited the cooperation of the management and staff of the Ministry in actualizing its mandate.

He stressed the place of teamwork in enhancing the productivity of the Ministry, which will subsequently lead to an overall achievement of the Ministry’s mandate, saying hopefully with full cooperation of the staff, he can settle in quickly, and work will continue in earnest.

He expressed hope that the management and staff would work positively with him as a team, to support the Minister, not only continue to actualize the mission and vision of this Ministry but also, to ensure the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said that his experience at the Ministry of Police Affairs Commission will enhance his leadership with the various humanitarian issues.

“I am not oblivious of what lies ahead and that is a need for this ministry to take the lead in implementing the eight-point agenda of Mr President to restore hope to the hopeless and Mr President is the architect”.

He has come up with a drawing with the plans, we are the ones to interpret the plans and implement them accordingly. This means the machinery of government that implements government policies, programmes and projects the task ahead of us is daunting, and we cannot afford to disappoint the people out there, he said.