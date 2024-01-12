Humane Lays off 4% Employees Before Releasing AI Pin

Humane laid off four per cent of employees this week in a move that was described as a cost cutting measure to those who were impacted, according to sources familiar with the matter. Employees were recently told by leadership that budgets would be lowered this year, said one of the people, who requested anonymity to speak without the company’s permission.

The cuts, which numbered 10 people, come ahead of the five- year-old startup shipping its first device: a $699, screenless, AI- powered pin that is pitched as a smartphone replacement. After a lot of hype and secrecy, Humane unveiled the AI Pin to the world in November and began accepting preorders, with shipments planned to begin in March.

Humane has raised over $200 million from a who’s-who of Silicon Valley, including OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman. CEO Bethany Bongiorno and her husband, Imran Chaudhri, started the company in 2019 after spending long careers at Apple.

“After asking Bongiorno to provide a statement for this story, she instead went to LinkedIn to describe the cuts as “part of a wider refresh of our organisational structure as our company evolves with purpose for this next phase of growth.”