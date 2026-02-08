Plateau State Taskforce on Anti-Human Trafficking has arrested 184 suspected human traffickers during an operation at the popular Old Airport junction and environs in Jos South LGA of the state.

The Taskforce also rescued 3 pregnant women, 7 female minors, 9 male minors, while 41 female adults, 123 male adults and 1 person living with disability (PLWD) were among those arrested during the operation that lasted several hours

The Chairman of the Taskforce and State AttorneyGeneral and Commissioner of Justice Philemon Daffi disclosed while briefing newsmen at the State Ministry of Justice at the weekend.

Daffi pointed out that the suspects will be profiled, while those found wanting will be made to face the wrath of the law. Among those in the custody of the Taskforce were a Cameroonian and a Nigerien.

In his words, “Last night, the Plateau State Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce executed a surgical, multilocation raid that marks a turning point in the battle against modern-day slavery.

According to the Commissioner, the operation was an overwhelming success, resulting in several strategic arrests and the rescue of numerous vulnerable citizens who had been trapped in the shadows of societal decay.