Human Trafficking: Police Rescue 7, Arrest 4 Suspects In A’ Ibom

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have successfully dismantled a human trafficking syndicate operating within the state, leading to the rescue of seven victims and the arrest of four suspects involved in the criminal network.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, told Journalists on Saturday that on 13th March, 2026, at about 0800 hours, police operatives swiftly mobilised a patrol team to conduct a coordinated stopand-search operation along Ikot Ekpene, Aba Road following reports that a vehicle conveying young persons suspected to be victims of human trafficking.

According to her, “During the operation, the suspected vehicle was intercepted, and four victims were immediately rescued, while the suspect conveying them was arrested and taken into custody for interrogation.

She added, “Further investigation and interrogation of the suspect led to the expansion of the operation to Itam and Ibaka in Oron Local Government Area, where three additional victims were rescued and three more suspects apprehended, bringing the total number of rescued victims to seven and suspects arrested to four.”

The PPRO said preliminary investigation revealed that the trafficking syndicate specialises in recruiting and transporting young persons across borders for exploitation, stressing that Intelligence gathered further disclosed that one of the ring leaders had earlier escaped through the waterways from Ibaka in Oron to Cameroon and Gabon with some victims.

According to her, “The victims rescued include: Asana Wohabu (F), 18 years, Cotonou, Benin Republic, Fusina Seru (F), 20 years, Cotonou, Benin Republic.