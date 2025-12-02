Human Trafficking: Police Rescue 39 Foreign Nationals In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has said that it rescued 39 foreign nationals suspected to be victims of human trafficking. CP Shetima MohammedJauro, Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State, disclosed this at a press briefing on the achievements of the command yesterday in Lafia.

He said that the suspected trafficked victims were rescued from Orange Market, Mararaba in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that a Malian national, one Abdullahi Berter (male), resident in Nigeria, allegedly lured the victims under the pretext of securing jobs for them in France.

The commissioner further said that the suspect illegally transported his victims from Mali to Orange Market, Mararaba, and held them captive in a bungalow. He (Berter) instructed them to invite more persons into Nigeria for an undisclosed operation.

“On Nov. 30, at about 10:40 hours, some persons suspected to be foreign nationals, who speak only French and Arabic, were reportedly sighted, about a week earlier, at Orange Market, Mararaba.

“Based on credible intelligence, I immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer, Mararaba ‘A’ Division to move to the scene for prompt action.