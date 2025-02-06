Human Trafficking: Niger Govt Receives 21 Rescued Cameroon, Mali, Niger-Bound Children

Share

…we gave our consent for our children to follow the man for Islamic education – Parent

The Niger State Government yesterday received 21 under-aged children who were trafficked from Magama Local Goverment Area en route Yobe State to neighbouring countries.

The children with an average age of nine have the youngest at 6 years and the eldest 17.

Addressing newsmen when he received the children on behalf of the state government at his Office in Minna, the State Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, confirmed that the minors were intercepted in Gaidam, Yobe State, enroute Cameroon, Mali and Niger Republic.

However, some of the parents disagreed with the Government, saying, the children were duly handed over to the Malam who had their (parents) consent.

While stressing that it is a crime that violates section 34 sub section 1 and section 13 of the Nigerian constitution, Comrade Yakubu said government frowns at all forms of trafficking, violence, oppression, injustice and other forms of inhuman treatment.

According to him, “the constitution forbids all forms of trafficking in persons in the country and will appreciate the Federal Government, security agencies, the Media, human trafficking agency for the rescue of the children.

