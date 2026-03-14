Human Trafficking: A’Ibom Police Rescue Seven Victims, Arrest Four Suspects

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have dismantled a human trafficking syndicate operating within the state, leading to the rescue of seven victims and the arrest of four suspects involved in the criminal network.

DSP Timfon John, the Command Public Relations Officer told journalists on Saturday that on Friday, March 13, 2026, at about 0800 hours, police operatives swiftly mobilized a patrol team to conduct a coordinated stop-and-search operation along Ikot Ekpene–Aba Road following reports that a vehicle conveying young persons suspected to be victims of human trafficking.

According to her, “During the operation, the suspected vehicle was intercepted and four victims were immediately rescued, while the suspect conveying them was arrested and taken into custody for interrogation.

She added, “Further investigation and interrogation of the suspect led to the expansion of the operation to Itam and Ibaka in Oron Local Government Area, where three additional victims were rescued and three more suspects apprehended, bringing the total number of rescued victims to seven and suspects arrested to four”.

The PPRO said preliminary investigation revealed that the trafficking syndicate specializes in recruiting and transporting young persons across borders for exploitation, stressing that Intelligence gathered further disclosed that one of the ring leaders had earlier escaped through the waterways from Ibaka in Oron to Cameroon and Gabon with some victims.

According to her, “The victims rescued include:, Asana Wohabu (F), 18 years Cotonou, Benin Republic, Fusina Seru (F), 20 years Cotonou, Benin Republic

Mulica Ismali (F), 20 years Oyo State, Nigeria, Saidat Ismali (F), 19 years Oyo State, Nigeria, Safura Ismali (F), 20 years Oyo State, Nigeria, Latif Ali (M), 19 years Cotonou, Benin Republic, Malike Michel (M) Lome, Togo

“The suspects currently in police custody are: Udeme Jacob (F), 20 years Mbo LGA,Effiong Ekop (M) Ibiono Ibom LGA John Okon (M) Mbo LGA Ndukwe Ogbonnaya (F) Bende LGA, Abia State

“Investigation still ongoing.The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command reiterates its commitment to combating human trafficking and other forms of organized crime, and assures members of the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate.

“Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and provide timely information to the Police to aid in protecting vulnerable persons and strengthening community safety”.