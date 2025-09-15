Human Trafficking: 11 Children Taken From Taraba Rescued In Delta

Eleven children from Taraba State have been rescued after being illegally transported to Delta State under the guise of receiving vocational training.

While 10 of the children are from Wukari Local Government Council, one is from Jalingo, the state capital. Announcing the rescue while briefing journalists at the weekend, the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Child Development, Mary Sinjen, described the development as a “sad and alarming case of child trafficking” that was swiftly intercepted before the children could be exploited.

“This is a painful reminder of the threats our children face. But thanks to prompt intervention, these children were saved before harm could come to them,” she stated. Sinjen reassured the public of the state government’s commitment to protecting children under the leadership of Governor Agbu Kefas. She highlighted the recent signing of the Prohibition Against Human Trafficking Bill into law as a major milestone in the fight against trafficking.

“Traffickers will face severe punishment under this new law, and parents who allow or facilitate the trafficking of their children will also be held accountable,” she said. The commissioner emphasised that children are not to be treated as commodities but as the future of the state.