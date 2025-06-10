Human Skull, Other Ritual Items Discovered In Enugu ‘Church

Share

A team of security operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer of Igbo-Eze South Local government Area of Enugu State, over the weekend, raided an ongoing church building and recovered a human skull in the premises.

The structure, named synagogue, belongs to one Prophet Chinedu Solomon Ezedike, who is allegedly linked to the heartbreaking murder of four innocent siblings in the area.

Four siblings were gruesomely murdered in the council area some weeks back, a development that attracted public outrage.

The structure where the incident occurred was immediately demolished by the government. But to further probe the pastor’s activities, the government widened its scope to his other properties, leading to the latest discovery.

This was confirmed by the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, Barr. Ferdinand Ukwueze, in a post on his Facebook page, yesterday.

He said, “two days ago, yet in the course of combing locations reasonably suspected to be solitary sites and camps of divers shades of criminal activities, acting on intelligence, I visited a site at Abile Hill, IsiAgu, Ibagwa-Aka, in the company of the Divisional Police Officer of Igbo-Eze South, and other security operatives.

“The location, currently being used for the construction of Prophet Chinedu Ezedike’s so-called Synagogue, was discovered to be a suspected site for ritual activities.

“To our greatest dismay, a human skull and a ritual staff were discovered from the site, lending further credence to the disturbing and tragic circumstances surrounding the claims and allegations against Ezedike.

The recovered items were duly handed over to the Police for further examination as investigations continue. “More of these hidden locations will be discovered and visited, as we remain relentless in our pursuit against all forms of criminality in our Local Government Area.

