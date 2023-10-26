Human Rights: ‘We’ll Ensure Digital Space Is Not Restricted’ – NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said it would do everything within its reach to ensure that digital space is not restricted under any guise.

Speaking during the launch of the report entitled, ‘No Place for Dissent, No Privacy’, put together by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), at Ikeja, Lagos, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Tony Ojukwu, called for more collaboration to champion the course of rights advocacy in Nigeria.

According to him, “We would continue to work with SERAP to ensure that the human rights of Nigerians are enhanced and protected. Data issues are things that affect all of us, and we must show interest.”

On his part, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), called for cooperation from Nigerians to make the country work.

Represented by Garba Godwin from the Ministry of Justice, the AGF who stated that citizens’ participation in governance is one of the pillars of democracy, argued that Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) gives Nigerians the right to hold an opinion, freedom of expression among others.

For a Lagos-based human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), there are benefits to the activities of Civil Society Organizations fighting for human rights.

In his words: “The work of SERAP in Nigeria puts the spotlight on what the government does. In a country where most of the people are poor, no one should be living that high above. The money our lawmakers are using to buy SUVs can be used to build one or two clinics.

“In Africa, the president of Tanzania told her people that any government official who wants to drive a jeep should buy it with their money.”