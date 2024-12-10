Human Rights Day: Include Right To Education In Constitution –Adekunle

Share

Nguvu Change leader Muideen Adekunle has renewed his demand that the National Assembly include the Right to Education in Chapter IV of the Nigerian Constitution In a statement to mark the Human Rights Day, which is celebrated every December 10, Adekunle says the move would help improve the system, ensuring all Nigerians have access to quality education as their right.

While reviewing the theme of this year’s Human Rights Day: ‘Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now’, Adekunle says the time has come for every Nigerian citizen to access uninterrupted, quality education as their funda mental right.

He believes that when education is made into an enforceable Constitutional Right, its breach by the government or Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), can also be challenged legally.

Adekunle, however, highlighted how strikes, poor infrastructure, and inadequate learning materials have severely impacted the quality of education in Nigeria.

He said: “Education should be a right, not a privilege. Today, students are suffering not only due to the disruption caused by incessant strikes, but ill-equipped classrooms, inadequate learning materials and below-par education.”

