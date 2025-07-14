Human Rights Activist, Lawyer Commend Execution Of Court Judgment After 23 Years

Coordinator of the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice, James Olasina and eminent lawyer, Babatunde Shaji, has commended the police and other security agencies for a peaceful and successful execution of a court order in Ishaga Community on Owode Yewa area of Ogun State after about 23 years.

They also called on security agencies to ensure that the order of the court is completely protected as a way of upholding rule of law in Ogun State and Nigeria as a country.

The execution of the Possession Order from the Ogun State High Court followed a judgement by Justice AA Shobayo, in a matter between Alhaji Atobatele and nine others against Mukaila Oguntade, Sheriff of High Court of Justice, Ogun State, Deputy Sheriff of High Court f Justice, Ilaro and Commissioner of Justice, Ogun State in Suit No M/ 01/2024.

Alhaji Ajibade and the other applicants in the latest suit had felt uncomfortable with an earlier judgement of the same High Court and the Ibadan Division of the High Court of Appeal, which affirmed Mukaila Oguntade as the rightful owner of a large expanse of land, covering Ishaga Community in Owode.