Human Rights Abuse: Global Amnesty Watch Exonerates Nigerian Military, Dismisses AI Report

The Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) has dismissed reports of alleged human rights abuses by the Nigerian Army adding that the allegations filed by Amnesty International was a propagation of falsehood and lies aimed at intimidating Nigeria.

The Country Representative/ President of GAW Nigeria Office, Dr. Lion Adebayo Ogorry, who noted that the Nigerian military has operated in line with international best practices in their war against insurgency, and commended the Nigerian government for their proactive approach in addressing allegations of misconduct and its commitment to transparency and accountability.

While stating that the allegations against the Nigerian military represent the actions of a minority and do not define the entirety of the Armed Forces, the organisation emphasised the importance of recognising the context in which the military operates especially when facing an enemy which may contradict conventional warfare rules.

The body accused Amnesty International of exaggerating and inflating the numbers of recorded victims to elicit public sympathy and discredit the current administration.

He said: “While it is understandable that the discussed allegations against the military and police are very sensitive, we believe that the emphasis on it should not overshadow the broader context of our security Forces’ sacrifice and services to the nation,” Adebayo said.

