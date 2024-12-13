Lagos Govt Signs Bill To Tackle Organ Harvesting

Share

The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN has disclosed that the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Bill has been signed into law to prohibit illegal organ harvesting.

Speaking to newsmen at the Ministry of Justice in Alausa, Ikeja, the state capital, Pedro stressed the significance of the new law and other four new laws that had been signed into law by the State House of Assembly.

He further explained that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, signed the new laws to show commitment to the welfare, security, and prosperity of every Lagosian.

The other four new laws include; the Consumer Protection Law, Lagos Enforcement Training Institute Laws, Victims Assistance, Witness Protection Laws, and Fire and Rescue Service Laws.

He said, “These laws are not just milestones in the state’s legislative journey;

“They demonstrate our unwavering commitment to ensuring that Lagos remains a beacon of progress, justice, and opportunity in Nigeria.

“As a government, our priorities have always been to address the immediate needs of our citizens, protect their rights, and ensure their safety, health and prosperities.

“In this regard, the recently signed laws cover some critical areas of public welfare, human rights, safety, and environmental sustainability.

