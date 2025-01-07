Human Metapneumovirus Not Declared Public Health Emergency Of Intl Concern –NCD

Share

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has described as false, news making the rounds that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) said to have originated from China, as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

NCDC in a public health advisory issued yesterday.noted that although they were reports of a significant rise in HMPV cases in China and increased respiratory infections linked to HMPV in other countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), France, and Germany, particularly during the winter season, no unusual increase in respiratory infections have been detected in Nigeria yet.

The Agency assured that it was fully commit – ted to safeguarding the health of all Nigerians, adding that it was closely monitoring global developments on the HMPV in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to provide timely, accurate information and guidance to keep Nigerians informed and prepared.

The advisory partly reads: “It is important to note that the rumor circulating about the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring HMPV a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) is false and should be disregarded.

“The WHO has not made such a declaration. Recent reports indicate a significant rise in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in China, as well as increased respiratory infections linked to HMPV in countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), France, and Germany, particularly during the winter season.

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has highlighted a notable rise in hospital admissions due to HMPV-related complications, especially among children under five and older adults in care homes.

This trend emphasizes the need for heightened preparedness and vigilance.” The advisory added, “Nigeria operates a National Influenza Sentinel Surveillance (NISS) system, comprising sentinel sites distributed across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

These sites, which include tertiary and secondary health facilities, monitor Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI).

