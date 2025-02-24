Share

British singer, Natalie Okri has said some human hairs wigs are sacrifices to deities and unknown gods.

The singer made this claim while speaking on why she stopped wearing wigs.

According to her, in some parts of Asia, women offer their hair at the temple to purify themselves, to shed bad luck and poverty.

In a shared video via her Instagram page, Natalie Okri explained that some of these human hairs are often sold to big vendors, noting that black women purchasing them might be wearing someone else’s bad luck unknowingly.

“There are 3 reasons why I stopped wearing wigs and human hairs: some human hairs are sacrifice to demons, deities and other unknown gods.

“A lot of women in some countries like Asia, they go to the temple to sacrifice their hair to their god, believing that their gods will purify and cleanse them. They gave their hair as a form of getting rid of bad luck, poverty and every other thing stressing them and they started life anew.

“Those working in the temple take their hair and sell it off to the European market or to different big vendors like Ali Baba, Ali Express and different brands. And we black women go to those websites to buy these hairs at hundreds of pounds.

“We are wearing someone’s bad luck on our heads. You may not believe in their god but as a Christian, that works against what I believe in, because we see them as demons and deities.”

Natalie Okri is a British singer, who rose to fame in 2009 after performing at Britain’s Got Talent.

