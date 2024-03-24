Human Devt, Agriculture My Priority – Gov Idris

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has said his administration will continue to invest in human capacity development and agriculture as the backbone of economic development.

The governor said in view of the importance of agriculture as the pillar of economic growth and wealth creation, the State Government has invested hugely in the sector.

“Recently, the state government procured fertiliser worth N2.9 billion and distributed it free to farmers irrespective of party inclination, as well as distributed solar-powered water pumps and other agricultural input to farmers aimed at reducing the cost of production, increase in yields and stabilising prices of farm produce,” he said.

Governor Idris stated this while hosting the former Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi during a courtesy visit to Kebbi Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

The Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida commended the visit by Mr. Obi and his remarkable comments on empowerment and food security synonymous with the state.

Earlier, the former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, said that the problems of insecurity, poverty, inflation and food insufficiency would be permanently eradicated with an improvement in agricultural production in the country.

He said that it was necessary for the Federal Government to invest heavily in agriculture in its capacity as the backbone of the economy more than oil.

” Nigeria has the largest uncultivated land of any nation in the world, most of which is located in the northern part of the country.

” With effective agricultural production, the sector has the capability to take millions of Nigerians out of poverty and address the problems of insecurity in the country.

” In addition, agriculture is the basic foundation for attaining food security, eliminating hunger and also serves as a foreign exchange earner to stabilise the economy.

” We have no other country but Nigeria; we must bequeath a better place to our children,” he said.

Obi acknowledged Kebbi state as an agricultural hub, saying it has the capacity to feed the nation through increased production.

” I am on a private visit to Kebbi state as I have already visited Nasarawa, Niger and Sokoto States to be part of Ramadan breakfast with our fellow Muslims and identify areas of need where I can assist.

“In the course of my visit to Kebbi, I have provided Ramadan breakfast to 100 Muslim faithfuls and also commissioned a solar-powered borehole at Hutawa Fulani settlement in Birnin Kebbi,” Obi said.

The former Labour Party, LP Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi also paid a similar courtesy visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar who is the Chairman of the Kebbi State Council of Chiefs.