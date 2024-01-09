Human capital devt critical in repositioning NASENI –Halilu

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu has stated that investing in human capital development and staff motivation remain the best ways of repositioning the Agency into a power-house of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) at the global scene.

In his keynote address, at the opening ceremony of a 5-Day training for Information, New Media and Protocol staff of the Agency, drawn from the Headquarters and Institutes, on New Media and Protocol Strategies for a Modern Government Agency in the 21st century, held on Monday at the Exclusive Serene Hotel, Wuye, Abuja, Mr. Halilu said that investing in staff training and development was vital for the success of any organization.

According to him, “We are building a new NASENI where one of the overarching goals is to have well trained employees with knowledge and requisite technical, vocational and management skills required for the Agency’s growth and technology advancement.

“He said this reorientation would equip us to bring to fruition the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed TinubuAdministration and also the Eight Priority Areas of the administration.”