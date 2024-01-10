Hull City Captures Carvalho On Loan

Fabio Carvalho has completed a loan move to Hull from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, only to return to the Reds prematurely having started just one Bundesliga game.

A player who looked so promising now appears to be surplus to requirements at Anfield in the short term at least.

Ahead of the Merseysiders’ Carabao Cup clash with Carvalho’s former club Fulham tonight, we take a look at how the attacking midfielder can get back on track.

Carvalho made just nine Bundesliga appearances in total for Leipzig.

There are no doubts about his talent but consistency was lacking during his loan spell in Germany.

Leipzig boss Marco Rose said: “He [Carvalho] is a good boy, a good footballer. You can see his qualities.

“He has real goals in front of him. He’s close but he has to stick with it. Then he’ll definitely get opportunities again and again.

“He is broadening our squad and has been getting more playing time in the last few games. He has to excel in training too.”

Ultimately, it did not work out for Carvalho at Leipzig but he will hope Hull have the key to unlock his potential.

Carvalho racked up 21 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, making a promising start after joining from Fulham.

Starts were hard to come by, though, as the Portugal youth international struggled to consistently make an impact.

Last May, Klopp said: “This was not Fabio’s best year in his career but it might’ve been his most important. No player has impressed me more than Fabio.

Fabio Carvalho was handed plenty of opportunities by Jurgen Klopp in his first season at Liverpool

“That’s the truth, because this very talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations.

“It was OK in the beginning but it didn’t work out in the end.”

Carvalho will likely need to reach new heights at Hull, where he could be the difference maker for a team on the edge of the Championship play-offs.

There have been no shortage of suitors for Carvalho in January.

He was linked with a return to Fulham, where he emerged in their 2021-22 Championship winning season with 10 goals and eight assists to his name.

It is a coup for the Tigers as Carvalho has already proved he can be one of the most dangerous players in that division.

And the move looks a good one for him, too, considering Tigers boss Liam Rosenior has already been trusted with Premier League loanees Liam Delap and Scott Twine this season.

The priority for Liverpool will be helping their promising youngster thrive on Humberside.