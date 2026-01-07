Hugo Broos Rues Loss To Cameroon

South Africa Head Coach, Hugo Broos, has rued the team’s elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations after losing 2-1 to Cameroon in their Round-of-16 game in Morocco.

Despite having the bulk of the possession, Bafana Bafana failed to convert their numerous chances leading to them conceding one goal apiece in each half.

Evidence Makgopa’s 88th-minute goal was, however, a little too late as the World Cup-bound team was eliminated from the competition.

According to the Belgian, it was never the result they came for while travelling down to Morocco for the tournament. “That’s the way life is. Our team did not deserve to lose (against Cameroon),” he said.

“This is not the result we came for, but we have to acknowledge that it is what it is. We will now focus on preparing for our future objectives, with the World Cup in our sights.”

South Africa secured one of the slots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria and will be one of the nine African teams to play at the expanded Mundial later in the year.