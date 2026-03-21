Hugo Broos Faults CAF’s AFCON Final Verdict

…says continental body is inconsistent

Head coach of the South African national team, the Bafana Bafana, Hugo Broos, has accused the Confederation of Africa Football being inconsistent in the administration of football on the continent.

Broos was reacting to the recent bombshell decision of the apex football body on the continent in which the Appeal Committee stripped Senegal of the AFCON trophy and declared Morocco winner, two months after the final of the tournament.

He said: “CAF shows inconsisten- cy in its decisions. It’s very painful for Senegal to lose the trophy. The rule that if you leave the pitch you forfeit the match, I know. The only thing is why they failed to trigger that law earlier.

Why do you have to wait? “Also, there is a rule that players with two yellow cards after the game will miss the next. The law says you have to complain 24 hours later and you have to send your petition to FIFA.

And six months later, CAF decided to deduct three points from South Africa during the World Cup qualifiers.

They did what they had to do though it’s something I don’t understand. I’ve said it before that you have to be consistent in your decisions.

“It’s very painful to forfeit a trophy won two months ago, that could have been done much earlier. They can do that even without a protest or complain from Morocco. Its about doing the right thing at the right time.”