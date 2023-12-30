Huge Turnout At Greater Lagos Fiesta

…Annual Fiesta to Transform Into Hub Of Musical Brilliance

The Lagos State Government is set for full transformation of its yearly hosted Lagos Fiesta, a yuletide carnival organised by its Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture into a hub of musical excellence.

The Seventy-two hour 2023 edition of the entertainment event, “Tagged: “Greater Lagos Fiesta”, started on Friday 29th of December 2023 with a large turnout across five Divisions of the state: Epe, Agege, Ikorodu, and Badagry divisions.

Inaugurated in 2012 by the then Mr. Raji Fashola’s administration, the 2023 edition continues, Saturday 31st December, and will climax tomorrow, Sunday 31st December 2023 through the early hours of 1st of January, 2024 as attendees will Countdown to the New Year at all the locations including Sol Beach, Oniru.

As contained in a press statement e-signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Seriki Omowunmi, the annual event witnessed huge turnout across centres as jubilant fun lovers in their thousands participated in musical and other cultural displays.

“Speaking at the Badagry venue of the event on Friday, the Chairman of Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Culture Hon. Solomon Bonu, expressed satisfaction with the huge turnout of fun lovers at this year’s Greater Lagos Fiesta, saying that Badagry venue had always been known for a large turn out of attendees’ ‘, read the statement.

The lawmaker informed that the State Governor approved the hosting of the event as a way of bringing Lagos youths together for entertainment, fun, and relaxation.

According to him, the yearly event also provides a platform for the discovery of talents and exposure for indigenous artists, comedians, and entertainers to further showcase their talents in each of the divisions of the State.

He said: “Not only will the Greater Lagos Fiesta be a hub of musical brilliance, it will also be a platform to celebrate the vibrant culture and traditions of Lagos State. From traditional dances to captivating art displays, attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the cultural heritage of these Lagos residents.”

In Ikorodu, the council chairman of Igbogbo Bayeku Hon. Sesan Daisi declared the entertainment show open on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with a promise that Lagosians will enjoy more dividends of democracy and more developmental projects in the year 2024.

He said this year’s edition of the event is a remarkable celebration of culture, music, and entertainment, as upcoming artists, indigenous entertainers, and A-List artists like Davido, Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Olamide, Teni, Mayorkun, Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Shallipopi, and many others are expected to continue to provide entertainment for Lagosians throughout the event.

Earlier in the day, the event kicked off in Agege Stadium venue under Ikeja Division with Children’s Corner where participants were engaged in different fun activities including face painting, dancing competitions, and games, the Children’s Corners were observed in all other locations including Epe, Badagry, and Ikorodu.

In Epe, there were live performances by the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture troupe and some indigenous artists and entertainers were witnessed by a large crowd of fun lovers across the entire Epe division.

As the event continues today with a lineup of sensational performances from renowned artists, both local and international, the Greater Lagos Fiesta guarantees an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all genres.