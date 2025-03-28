Huge S’korea Wildfires Kill 27, Threaten To Destroy Ancient Temples

Share

Firefighters are racing to save people and ancient artefacts from the largest wildfires in South Korea’s history, which have killed at least 27 people so far.

Tens of thousands have also been displaced in the blazes, which started in the south-east on March 21. Most of those killed were in their 60s and 70s, local officials said.

Eyewitnesses described apocalyptic scenes as fires engulfed their homes, with one man telling the BBC the damage in his city has been “devastating”.

Authorities believe human activities started multiple fires, but strong winds and dry land allowed them to spread quickly.

