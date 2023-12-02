Huge Deficit Provision In 2024 Budget, An Albatross – Experts

…Decry Excessive Borrowings, Pick Holes In Fiscal Budget

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration ‘scored big’ on the fiscal policy space midweek. Racing against odds, it managed to scale through the 2024 Budget hurdle; thus keeping faith with All Progressives Congress (APC’s) nine years of unbroken tradition of January to December budget template. The president on Wednesday, presented on record time, his administration’ maiden 2024 fiscal budget of 27.5 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly. Christened; “Renewed Hope Budget,” its presentation came less than 35 days to end of 2023 fiscal policy year.

Like previous budget proposals by the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, the N27.5 trillion budget, is riddled with deficits, expected to be financed majorly, through borrowings and other anticipated sources. The 2024 budget showed provision of N9.92 trillion non-debt recurrent expenditure, N8.25 trillion for debt service; N8.7 trillion capital expenditure. 2024 budget deficit is estimated at N9.18 trillion, which is equivalent to 3.88 percent of the country’s GDP.

This marks a decrease from the N13.78 trillion deficit recorded in 2023, representing 6.11 percent of the GDP. However, to finance budget deficit of N9.18 trillion, government plans to borrow more money amounting to N7.83 trillion. Additionally, N298.49 billion will come from Privatization Proceeds, and N1.05 trillion will be obtained through the drawdown on multilateral and bilateral loans secured specifically for development projects.

Additionally, it targets N298.49 billion from Privatization Proceeds, and N1.05 trillion will be obtained through the drawdown on multilateral and bilateral loans secured specifically for development projects. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph on the structure of 2024 budget, the Managing Director/CEO of SD&D Capital Management Limited, Gabriel Idakolo, de- cried excessive borrowings to finance the budget. Idakolo said: “The budget titled renewed hope is a N27.5 trillion budget that will be partly financed by borrowing.

The president clearly highlighted his key areas of focus in the budget to include: internal security, agriculture, education especially revamping tertiary education and student loan, intention to focus more PPP (Public Private Partnerships) and most especially increasing the oil and gas sector opportunities for the economy.

‘The budget, as presented, deviated from my expectations because there is still deficit financing of over N7 trillion although lower than the deficit recorded in 2023. The budget assumptions of N750/ $1, daily crude oil production of 1.78mbp in 2024 are not realistic looking at the present position of US dollar to Naira and the daily crude oil production which has not be over 1.2mbp for the past 24 months.

“However, if the ratio of Tax to GDP can be increased from less than 10 to 18% , it will be a positive step forward. The implementation of the social safety net program and sincerity in blocking financial leakages will strengthen the economic development and reduce poverty.” Developmental Economist and Financial Consultant, Mr. Odilim Enwegbara, queried the sources of funding the budget.

“But where is the money coming from, borrowed or earned, education software or hardware, what is the budget’s debt servicing percentage?” Also speaking on the economic implication of unrestrained borrowing by the government, the Chairman of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Abuja Chapter, Dr Kennedy Iwundu, advised the government to look inwards for revenue generation as against resorting constantly to loans. He said that tax remains a huge revenue source for government.