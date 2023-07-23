Hudson-Odoi Pushes For Chelsea Exit After Agreeing Personal Term With Fulham

Callum Hudson-Odoi is keen to leave Chelsea as soon as possible having been stuck training with the Under-21s for the last three weeks.

The 22-year-old has agreed on personal terms with Fulham and has given them the green light to complete a move this summer.

Chelsea have, however, been trying to drive up the price and invited Lazio into the race to provide competition in the race. Maurizio Sarri is pushing Lazio’s interest after giving Hudson-Odoi his debut at Chelsea.

Lazio are yet to contact Hudson-Odoi directly as they weigh up a potential loan move that would include an obligation to buy.

He was initially keen to join Chelsea’s Under-21s to maintain his fitness as negotiations continue despite Romelu Lukaku, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech having trained alone at Cobham.

He is, however, seeking a speedy resolution with Fulham, especially after Marco Silva’s future as the club’s manager was secured.