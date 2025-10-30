HubPharm Launches New AI Health Companion ‘AFIYA’ On WhatsApp

Marking World Pharmacy Day 2025, HubPharm Africa has unveiled ‘AFIYA,’ a groundbreaking AI health companion designed to tackle the chronic disease crisis and transform healthcare access for millions across Africa.

Accessible via WhatsApp, AFIYA eliminates the need for new app downloads, directly reaching over 500 million users on the platform they already use. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for reliability and scale, the multimodal, multilingual tool is a direct response to the fragmented healthcare landscape.

Founder of HubPharm Africa, Pharm. Sesan Kareem, underscored the critical need for this innovation. He atated: “Across Africa, more than 100 million people live with chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Managing these is a daily struggle marked by forgotten medications, high costs, and limited access to care. AFIYA is designed to be the lifeline that changes this narrative.”

According to him, the platform’s features are specifically tailored for the African context. “Key functionalities include medication reminders, prescription refills, and drug delivery, all conducted within the WhatsApp interface.

To ensure inclusivity and cultural relevance, AFIYA supports over 30 African languages, including English, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, and French. Furthermore, the service enables diaspora families to support loved ones at home, provides guided mental health tools for stress and anxiety, and delivers preventive health education for long-term wellbeing.